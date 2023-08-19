Williston Barracks // DUI #3, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 19, 2023 at 0102 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Andrews Road / Westman Road, Cambridge
VIOLATION:
- DUI #3
- Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Eric Cardinal
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 19, 2023 at approximately 0102 hours, Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to assist a motorist who had reportedly ran out of gas in the area of Andrews Road and Westman Road in the town of Cambridge. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a vehicle that had drove through the intersection into the ditch, becoming disabled. The operator was identified as Eric Cardinal (50) of Cambridge. Investigation revealed Cardinal was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Cardinal, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment.
Cardinal was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cardinal was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3 and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111