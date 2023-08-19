Williston Barracks // DUI #3, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1005327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 19, 2023 at 0102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Andrews Road / Westman Road, Cambridge

VIOLATION:

DUI #3

Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Eric Cardinal

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 19, 2023 at approximately 0102 hours, Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to assist a motorist who had reportedly ran out of gas in the area of Andrews Road and Westman Road in the town of Cambridge. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a vehicle that had drove through the intersection into the ditch, becoming disabled. The operator was identified as Eric Cardinal (50) of Cambridge. Investigation revealed Cardinal was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Cardinal, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment.

Cardinal was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cardinal was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3 and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111