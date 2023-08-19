Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 / Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5003264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 8/18/23, 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Hollow Road & Four Winds Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3 / Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Christian

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/18/23 at approximately 2319 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on Old Hollow Road near the intersection with Four Winds Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Patrick Christian (39) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Christian, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

 

Christian was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Christian was released to a sober party with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

