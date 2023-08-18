Arrests Made in Robbery and Armed Carjacking Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announces arrests made in Robbery and Armed Carjacking offenses in the District.
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 9:39 pm, in the 1300 block of Tewkesbury Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-128-565
- Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Monday, August 14, 2023, at approximately 7:52 pm, in the 2500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-133-612
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 11:40 pm, in the 6700 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-385
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 1300 block of Tewkesbury Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-413
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 1:50 am, in the 5400 block of 9th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-422
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 2:23 am, in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-430
- Theft One (Stolen Auto): Between Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm, and Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 12:35 pm, in the 2700 block of Macomb Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-674
- Carrying a Pistol Without a License/ Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 7:27 pm, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-134-948
On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 17-year-old Montello Washington IV, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with the above offenses.
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 11:56 pm, in the 4400 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-114-198
- Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Saturday, July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:13 am, in the 1100 block of 6th Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-114-481
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am, in the 1200 block of Aspen Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-115-494
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am, in the 5900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-115-518
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, between 1:00 am and 1:10 am, at Gallaudet Street and Corcoran Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-115-510
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, between 1:00 am and 1:10 am, in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-115-626
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 10:20 pm, in the 900 block of Elder Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-116-078
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 1:05 am, at 7th Street and N Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-116-723
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 1:40 am, in the 1100 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-116-728
On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 18-year-old Amon Ward, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.