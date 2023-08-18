Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announces arrests made in Robbery and Armed Carjacking offenses in the District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 9:39 pm, in the 1300 block of Tewkesbury Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-128-565

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Monday, August 14, 2023, at approximately 7:52 pm, in the 2500 block of 13 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-133-612

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 11:40 pm, in the 6700 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-385

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 1300 block of Tewkesbury Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-413

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 1:50 am, in the 5400 block of 9 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-422

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 2:23 am, in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-430

Theft One (Stolen Auto): Between Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm, and Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 12:35 pm, in the 2700 block of Macomb Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-674

Carrying a Pistol Without a License/ Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 7:27 pm, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-134-948

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 17-year-old Montello Washington IV, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with the above offenses.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 11:56 pm, in the 4400 block of 7 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-114-198

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Saturday, July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:13 am, in the 1100 block of 6 th Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-114-481

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am, in the 1200 block of Aspen Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-115-494

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am, in the 5900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-115-518

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, between 1:00 am and 1:10 am, at Gallaudet Street and Corcoran Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-115-510

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, between 1:00 am and 1:10 am, in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-115-626

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 10:20 pm, in the 900 block of Elder Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-116-078

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 1:05 am, at 7 th Street and N Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-116-723

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 1:40 am, in the 1100 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-116-728

Carrying a Pistol Without a License/ Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 7:27 pm, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-134-948

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 18-year-old Amon Ward, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.