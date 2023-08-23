NovaResp Technologies Inc. Appoints Raj Sodhi to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaResp today announced the appointment of Raj Sodhi as an independent member of its board of directors, effective August 10, 2023.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Raj to our Board of Directors” said Hamed Hanafi, founder and chief executive officer. “Raj is an expert business strategist with deep knowledge of the sleep health market and software technologies. His presence on the board will accelerate NovaResp’s goal of significantly improving patient adherence by providing the gold standard AI-powered PAP (positive airway pressure) therapy, enabled by our innovative software, cMAP™”.
Mr. Sodhi is a well-respected health technology thought leader. His accomplishments include leading and implementing a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology and commercialization strategy in the field of sleep apnea therapy. Mr. Sodhi also has significant experience in other industries, including financial services and telecom, and brings more than 28 years of experience, vision and success to NovaResp.
Mr. Sodhi was co-founder and President of Umbian, a sleep adherence management software platform acquired in 2012 by ResMed, where Mr. Sodhi remained until 2021. While at ResMed, Mr. Sodhi served as the President of ResMed’s SaaS business (2016-2021) and as President of its Healthcare Informatics division (2014-2018). His contributions helped transform ResMed into a global digital health leader with an expanding portfolio of device and SaaS-based offerings.
“I’m confident that NovaResp’s AI-enabled technology will deliver better comfort and increase the likelihood of long-term success for patients on PAP therapy. I’m excited to be part of the next phase of growth with NovaResp and look forward to seeing cMAP™ significantly improve the therapy outcomes of patients around the world,” said Mr. Sodhi.
Mr. Sodhi also serves on the board of directors for Tandem Diabetes, Forefront Dermatology and EyeCare Partners. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
About NovaResp Technologies Incorporated:
NovaResp Technologies Incorporated is a Canadian corporation with the goal of becoming the gold standard for PAP therapy acceptance and compliance by creating the most comfortable breathing experience for patients suffering from sleep apnea. The company’s main software product, cMAP™, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning during PAP therapy to predict and prevent episodes of sleep apnea before they occur. As a result, personalized therapy can be delivered via PAP machines at lower, more comfortable air pressure levels, leading to improved patient adherence and better outcomes.
Dr. Hamed Hanafi
“It is my pleasure to welcome Raj to our Board of Directors” said Hamed Hanafi, founder and chief executive officer. “Raj is an expert business strategist with deep knowledge of the sleep health market and software technologies. His presence on the board will accelerate NovaResp’s goal of significantly improving patient adherence by providing the gold standard AI-powered PAP (positive airway pressure) therapy, enabled by our innovative software, cMAP™”.
Mr. Sodhi is a well-respected health technology thought leader. His accomplishments include leading and implementing a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology and commercialization strategy in the field of sleep apnea therapy. Mr. Sodhi also has significant experience in other industries, including financial services and telecom, and brings more than 28 years of experience, vision and success to NovaResp.
Mr. Sodhi was co-founder and President of Umbian, a sleep adherence management software platform acquired in 2012 by ResMed, where Mr. Sodhi remained until 2021. While at ResMed, Mr. Sodhi served as the President of ResMed’s SaaS business (2016-2021) and as President of its Healthcare Informatics division (2014-2018). His contributions helped transform ResMed into a global digital health leader with an expanding portfolio of device and SaaS-based offerings.
“I’m confident that NovaResp’s AI-enabled technology will deliver better comfort and increase the likelihood of long-term success for patients on PAP therapy. I’m excited to be part of the next phase of growth with NovaResp and look forward to seeing cMAP™ significantly improve the therapy outcomes of patients around the world,” said Mr. Sodhi.
Mr. Sodhi also serves on the board of directors for Tandem Diabetes, Forefront Dermatology and EyeCare Partners. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
About NovaResp Technologies Incorporated:
NovaResp Technologies Incorporated is a Canadian corporation with the goal of becoming the gold standard for PAP therapy acceptance and compliance by creating the most comfortable breathing experience for patients suffering from sleep apnea. The company’s main software product, cMAP™, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning during PAP therapy to predict and prevent episodes of sleep apnea before they occur. As a result, personalized therapy can be delivered via PAP machines at lower, more comfortable air pressure levels, leading to improved patient adherence and better outcomes.
Dr. Hamed Hanafi
Novaresp Technologies Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn