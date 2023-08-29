TrustPoint and Naval Postgraduate School Announce Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation GPS Technologies
This CRADA signifies our commitment to research excellence, impactful partnerships, and facilitating new capabilities in support of our warfighters.”MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustPoint, an aerospace startup providing next-generation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) products and services, and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) are pleased to announce a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) focused on next-generation Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) technologies with applications to U.S. Navy and broader Department of Defense capability needs.
Under the CRADA, NPS faculty and students and TrustPoint engineers will conduct joint research into high-stability timekeeping, satellite architectures, signal processing, and associated technologies. In addition, they will synthesize defense-specific modifications of new commercial GNSS capabilities required for military applications and operations.
CRADAs are an efficient vehicle to facilitate U.S. Government collaboration in research efforts with non-federal entities, like TrustPoint. This joint research, co-discovery, and mutual learning has proven extraordinarily effective, as it enables the Department of the Navy (DON) to gain immediate benefit by introducing cutting-edge technology and commercial insights to the core education and research programs at NPS. Further, industry partners learn from students and staff with recent and relevant operational experience and technical insights.
As part of the NPS-TrustPoint CRADA, TrustPoint will provide advanced GNSS software, firmware, and reference designs to NPS for experimentation, assessment, and evaluation. NPS students and faculty will work side-by-side with TrustPoint subject matter experts to understand the capabilities, benefits and limitations of next-gen PNT technologies and to determine potential military applications.
"This partnership represents a unique opportunity to combine our strengths and drive innovation in close collaboration with US Navy stakeholders," said Patrick Shannon, TrustPoint CEO. "TrustPoint is thrilled to collaborate with NPS and contribute to dual-use advancements in GPS and PNT technologies.”
"We are excited to work alongside TrustPoint in developing innovative solutions and advancing knowledge," said Dr. Kevin Smith, the NPS Vice Provost for Research. "This CRADA signifies our commitment to research excellence, impactful partnerships, and facilitating new capabilities in support of our warfighters."
In just a few years, TrustPoint’s constellation will deliver secure, high-precision high availability GPS-like time and positioning services at a fraction of the cost of existing capability. These services will help fortify today’s critical applications and enable the proliferation of nascent use cases in autonomous navigation, national security and smart infrastructure.
About NPS
The Naval Postgraduate School provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. For additional information, visit NPS online at https://www.nps.edu.
About TrustPoint, Inc.
TrustPoint is developing next-generation fully commercial GNSS services, to achieve the performance, security, and availability required for autonomous navigation, vital infrastructure management, and augmented reality. https://www.trustpointgps.com
The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) does not constitute endorsement of TrustPoint, Inc. or its products and services by the Naval Postgraduate School, the Department of the Navy, or the Department of Defense.
Burcu Erkmen
TrustPoint Inc.
media@trustpointgps.com
