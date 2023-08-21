CHOW TAI FOOK MAKES ENTRY TO CANADA WITH VANCOUVER RICHMOND OPENING
CHOW TAI FOOK FIRST STORE IN CANADA
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd (SEHK:1929)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong jewelry brand with over 7,200 stores worldwide, CHOW TAI FOOK, held a grand opening ceremony in Richmond, Vancouver on August 9, 2023. The Vancouver flagship store marks Chow Tai Fook’s first branch in Canada. To commemorate this special occasion, several senior executives from Chow Tai Fook attended the opening ceremony from overseas. Furthermore, Leanne Li, renowned actress from Hong Kong and China, graced the event as an honored guest, enhancing the celebratory spirit of the momentous occasion at Chow Tai Fook’s flagship jewelry store in Richmond, Vancouver.
The event was further adorned by the presence of numerous local celebrities and media friends who came to extend their congratulations, bearing witness to another remarkable milestone in Chow Tai Fook’s business expansion. With a distinguished array of guests in attendance, the occasion was marked by three celebratory sessions throughout the day, infusing the venue with a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.
Chow Tai Fook Presents an Elevated Shopping Experience
Embodying Chow Tai Fook's unwavering commitment to excellence, the entire grand opening celebration was nothing short of innovative. The event went above and beyond by offering signature cocktails and exquisite hors d'oeuvres, allowing guests to try on jewelry and capture memorable photographs. In addition, the occasion featured live runway presentations by models showcasing the brand's prestigious jewelry collections.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the “Group”; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewelry group in the world.
Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognized for its trustworthiness and authenticity, renowned for its product design, quality, and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity."
The Group’s differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers’ different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group’s brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.
The Group’s commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.
With an extensive retail network in China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, the United States and Canada, as well as a fast-growing smart retail business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline (“O2O”) strategies to succeed in today’s omni-channel retail environment.
Chow Tai Fook Customer Service Hotline: (852) 2526 8649 / Website: www.chowtaifook.com
Chow Tai Fook e-Shop：http://www.ctfeshop.com.hk
