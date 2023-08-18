08/16/23 – DLNR STATEMENT ON RE-ASSIGNMENT OF WATER DEPUTY

News Releases, slider Posted on Aug 18, 2023 in Main

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 16, 2023

DLNR STATEMENT ON RE-ASSIGNMENT OF WATER DEPUTY

(HONOLULU) – DLNR is re-deploying First Deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM), Kaleo Manuel, to a different DLNR division. The purpose of this deployment is to permit CWRM and the Department to focus on the necessary work to assist the people of Maui recover from the devastation of wildfires.

This deployment does not suggest that First Deputy Manuel did anything wrong. DLNR encourages the media and the public to avoid making judgments until all the facts are known.

DLNR will have no further comment on this matter.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]