6/4/25 – KAUMAHINA WAYSIDE TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

KAUMAHINA WAYSIDE TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY

WAILUKU, Maui – Kaumahina Wayside along the Hāna Highway will be closed from June 12 – June 22 for a tree removal project.

The closure is necessary to address several dangerous trees that pose a significant safety risk to park visitors. The work will involve cutting, limbing, removal and transportation of the trees using heavy equipment. During this period, the park will be closed to all vehicular and foot traffic. No entry will be permitted for the safety of visitors and workers.

The project will be carried out by Top Notch Construction Inc. with a total cost of $47,000.

For any questions or concerns, please direct inquiries to Michael Kahula, Maui district superintendent, at 808-984-8102.

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Kaumahina State Wayside: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xfire88h2knlrukn5x0z0/AINUDbfIsQR0IiHH6xWFmKI?rlkey=yymocqqvi3u4vq9icvhhpnb2n&st=knn9zmc8&dl=0

 

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Email: [email protected]

