OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – MEDIA ADVISORY – GOVERNOR GREEN AND FIRST LADY ADDRESS THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD ON THE RESPONSE TO MAUI WILDFIRES

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green will provide critical updates on the coordinated response to the Maui wildfires.

When: TODAY, Friday, August 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Governor Green’s Facebook page.

Who: Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green

Details: The livestreamed address will take place on Governor Green’s Facebook page.

The feed will be made available through the LiveU Hawaiʻi Media Pool. If you do not have access to this media pool, please call ʻŌlelo Community Media at: 808-237-2136.

###

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: (808) 586-0121

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]