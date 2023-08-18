Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 8.18.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 10 Superior Court Judges, which include one in El Dorado County; three in Los Angeles County; two in Orange County; one in San Bernardino County; one in San Diego County; one in Santa Cruz County; and one in Stanislaus County.

El Dorado County Superior Court

Hana Balfour, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the El Dorado County Superior Court. Balfour has served as a Commissioner at the El Dorado County Superior Court since 2022. She was Managing Attorney at the Law Office of Dale S. Wilson from 2006 to 2022 and was an Associate there from 2000 to 2006. She was a Legal Research Assistant at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office in 2000. Balfour earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dylan Sullivan. She is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Andrew Esbenshade, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Esbenshade has been a Partner at Morrison & Foerster since 2023. He was a Partner at Durie Tangri LLP from 2020 to 2022 and at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP from 2017 to 2020. He was an Associate at Caldwell Leslie & Proctor PC from 1999 to 2003 and a Partner there from 2003 to 2017. Esbenshade served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Mariana Pfaelzer at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1998 to 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Kleifield. Esbenshade is a Democrat.





Brock Hammond, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Hammond has served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office since 2005. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2003 to 2005 and at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 2002 to 2003. Hammond earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis Landin. He is a Democrat.





Philip Marshall, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Marshall has served as Deputy-in-Charge at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2019 and has served in several roles there since 1999, including Assistant Head Deputy, Special Assistant and Deputy District Attorney. He served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office from 1997 to 1999. Marshall earned a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Norman Shapiro. He is a Democrat.



Orange County Superior Court

Olga Giller, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Giller has served as a Commissioner at the Orange County Superior Court since 2022. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 2007 to 2022 and was a Staff Attorney at Jewish Family and Children’s Services from 2006 to 2007. Giller was an Assistant Defender at the Defender Association of Philadelphia from 2004 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary Pohlson. Giller is a Democrat.





Brian Waite, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Waite has served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office since 2010 and served as a Deputy Public Defender there from 1998 to 2010. He was an Associate at the Law Offices of Milton C. Grimes from 1994 to 1998. Waite earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael McCartin. Waite is a Democrat.

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Nicole Quintana Winter, of San Bernardino County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Winter has served as a Senior Assistant Inspector General at the Office of the Inspector General since 2023 and served in several roles there since 2020, including acting Senior Assistant Inspector General and Special Assistant Inspector General. She served as an Attorney in the California Labor Commissioner’s Office from 2018 to 2020 and as a Tax Counsel at the State Board of Equalization from 2017 to 2018. Winter served as an Assistant Chief Counsel at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2016 to 2017 and was a Sole Practitioner from 2014 to 2015. She was a Partner at Gaspard Castillo Winter Harper APC from 2013 to 2014 and a Deputy District Attorney at the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2012. Winter earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law. Winter fills the vacancy of a new position created on July 1, 2022. She is a Democrat.

San Diego County Superior Court

Renee Stackhouse, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Stackhouse has been a Sole Practitioner since 2016. She was an Attorney and Owner at Galente Ganci APC from 2011 to 2015. She was an Associate at Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire LLP from 2008 to 2011 and a Law Clerk at Neil Dymott Frank McCabe & Hudson APLC in 2007. Stackhouse earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Bostwick. Stackhouse is a Democrat.

Santa Cruz County Superior Court

Erika Ziegenhorn, of Santa Cruz County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Ziegenhorn has served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office since 2012. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2012 and was an Attorney at the Tulare County Department of Child Support Services from 2006 to 2007. Ziegenhorn earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Dayton School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Burdick. She is a Democrat.

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Maria Elena Ramos Ratliff, of Stanislaus County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Stanislaus County Superior Court. Ratliff has served as a Deputy County Counsel in the Stanislaus County Counsel’s Office since 2012. She was an Attorney at the Law Office of Dale S. Wilson/Parent Advocates of Stanislaus from 2006 to 2012. Ratliff was a Legal Auditor at the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company from 2005 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy of a new position created on July 1, 2022. She is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $232,399.

