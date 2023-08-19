Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival: Virtual Voyage
More than 40 shorts films from around the world made for young viewers, completely online, in a benefit for young Ukrainian filmmakerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles International Children’s Film Festival: Virtual Voyage is an online collection of more than 40 short films from around the world for all ages, selected from some of the best films in our recent in-person festivals - animation, live action and documentary. Viewable from anywhere in the world (and maybe in some parts of outer space).
The films are available for viewing throughout Aug. 26 to Sept. 3. After registering for the event, attendees for the virtual festival will receive a link to view the films starting Aug. 26. The festival event is a fundraiser for Marusya Shuvalova, a 13-year-old filmmaker, dancer, swimmer, and student who lives with her family in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Marusya has written, starred in, edited, produced and co-directed two amazing short docudramas - “What’s Going on with Us?” and “Me. My Eleven Years. War.” about her daily life as war is waged around her, her family and friends, and her country. The films are a child's perspective of life during wartime - thoughtful, intriguing, and honest, well-written, performed and artistically accomplished.
The fundraising effort will help bring Marusya and her family to Los Angeles and San Diego for screenings of her films, including interaction with audiences, filmmaker learning opportunities with industry professionals, school appearances, and some fun SoCal activities. Marusya will serve as an excellent young Ukrainian ambassador to California and the U.S. Additional proceeds will go toward ongoing festival filmmaker learning experiences and public showcase presentations.
Reserve online attendance here.
Virtual Voyage features the work of filmmakers and animators of all ages, from children to adults.
Highlights include:
Short films from Dani Bowman, an autistic animator who has taught animation worldwide, including to hundreds of students also on the spectrum. The online festival offers three of the most recent animated shorts Dani co-created with her students
Bryn Wright, a 12-year-old claymation creator, offers two of her recent shorts now playing the global festival circuit, “Mosquito Fish” and “Butterfly Playground”
Screening of the short film “Underpaint,” written and directed by Canadian filmmaker and actor Anna Hopkins (“The Expanse” “Defiance” “Shadowhunters”). “Underpaint” is a fictional work doubling as a memoir inspired by Anna’s relationship with her father, the late Canadian painter Tom Hopkins
Screening of the animated short “Mano,” created by Brittany Biggs, illustrating the human impact on sharks and coral reefs, as seen through the eyes of a Tiger Shark in Hawaiian waters over hundreds of millions of years
What: Los Angeles International Children’s Film Festival: Virtual Voyage
When: Aug. 26 to Sept. 3
Where: Online from anywhere in the world
Cost: $25 (includes all family members)
Festival filmmakers are available for interviews before and during the festival.
The 18th Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival is March-May 2024 at venues throughout Southern California. More than 120 films from around the world for toddlers through teens. Visit our website
Alec Bennett
Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival
+1 760-805-9510
lachildrensfilm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Amazing Adventures of Awesome trailer/Allison Brownmoore