CRS hosts exclusive webinar: Learn 5 Steps to Create Captivating Recreation Destinations

It's about turning dreams into reality. We're excited to share innovative methods and proven success strategies to help you create recreation destinations that truly leave a lasting impact,”VERONA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Romens, President and Founder of Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) will be enlightening municipal professionals and attraction owners alike in an upcoming webinar, 5 Steps to Create a Recreation Destination, on August 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT. Click here to register.
This groundbreaking webinar will lead participants through the intentional design of recreation destinations and the process of transforming stagnant assets into vibrant and engaging "back-to-nature" retreats.
From enhancing waterfronts to reimagining pools, the webinar will explore how to identify diverse opportunities for your site and harmoniously integrate an Aqua Park with the natural water's edge. Learn the 5 steps and what each entails to help create memorable recreation experiences for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities:
1. Site Assessment and Planning: evaluate existing terrain, climate, site features and more to uncover venue potential.
2. Aqua Park Design: optimize existing body of water or seize the opportunity to build one from scratch.
3. Water-based Opportunities: utilize an Aqua Park as a main attraction and how to take a phased implementation approach.
4. Surrounding Land Opportunities: complement the waterfront with features that facilitate recreation on the shoreline.
5. Beyond-Water Opportunities: employ under utilized or under developed land to further facilitate recreation beyond the water.
From municipalities like Bergen County in Darlington, NJ and enchanting day-trip attractions like Land of Natura in Wisconsin Dells, WI, participants will be provided with real-life examples that have successfully harnessed the power of recreation.
With over three decades of experience in the recreation industry and successful projects such as the WhoaZone Aqua Parks in multiple US locations, Ron Romens is a true visionary in creating awe-inspiring recreational attractions.
"It's about turning dreams into reality. We're excited to share innovative methods and proven success strategies to help create recreation destinations that truly leave a lasting impact," said Ron Romens, anticipating the transformative webinar.
For more information and registration, visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4272285/0825512D1DFA71C28A1A6A28F2B0D0A6
About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS)
CRS is a pioneer in the commercial recreation industry, dedicated to transforming spaces into captivating recreation destinations. With over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of successful Aqua Park projects, CRS is a trusted source of expertise in creating unforgettable experiences.
