Stephen Meadows Wins Best Thriller Script in Vegas

Flash Card Screenplay Poster

Inventor, architect, cinematographer and performer; Stephen Meadows' script "Flash Card," wins Best Drama/Thriller screenplay at the Vegas Movie Awards.

Writing a good screenplay is like doing a painting that's never finished until someone eventually takes away your brushes.” — Stephen Meadows

VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Meadows, a polymath of creative disciplines, has been making waves as a screenwriter in addition to his achievements as an inventor, architect, cinematographer and performer. Meadows' most recent triumph comes with his screenplay, "Flash Card," which garnered the Best Drama/Thriller laurels at the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards.



Meadows' background has been characterized by innovation, resilience, and a commitment to humanitarian causes. Before the pandemic, Stephen was primarily focused on leveraging his patented Parabounce invention for philanthropic events that promised the public an opportunity to experience the joy of flying human-powered dirigibles within massive dome structures for the benefit of challenged children. Sadly, the pandemic led to the abrupt suspension of these endeavors. However, the adversity served as a catalyst for Stephen to resurrect screenplays he had crafted decades prior. This pivot has borne remarkable fruit. Four of Meadows' scripts have amassed over eighty international awards and honors, rising to the top ranks in dozens of competitions, establishing Stephen as a prominent voice in the screenwriting arena.



Among Meadows' noteworthy projects is the captivating family drama, "It's Only Life," poised to be directed by Alec Griffin Roth, writer/director of "Billy Knight," starring Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers and Al Pacino, now in post production. The connection between Meadows and Roth was instant, with Stephen expressing his confidence in Roth's directorial prowess. In his own words, "The day Kyle Gold [“It’s Only Life” producer] introduced me to Alec, we immediately connected, and I knew he was the right guy to direct this film. Alec is undeniably gifted and his career is beginning to soar. The trailer for the film is beautiful."



Drawing upon his experience in the 90’s as an actor in film and television, Meadows assembled a team of seasoned professionals, including Nancy Green-Keyes, renowned casting director of "The Notebook" and producer Keyun 'Country' Parker, (“Billy Knight,” “Bloodline Killers,” “Live”).



Meadows' history is woven with diverse threads. From his formative years in Georgia playing football for the Georgia Bulldogs and serving in the Marine Corps, to establishing himself as an architect in San Francisco, with teaching appointments at San Francisco State University, the Academy of Art and the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design.



Stephen’s contributions extend beyond the creative realm. He spent a year volunteering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's ER in Los Angeles, lending his support where it matters most. His humanitarian endeavors span the globe, from volunteering as a medical worker and firefighter in Peru to providing disaster relief in Sri Lanka after the Tsunami.



Meadows' company, One Giant Leap, directs all profits to causes benefiting children. Recognized in 2007’s "Who's Who", Meadows resides in Venice Beach, California and is the proud father of three “amazing human beings.”

Flash Card Storyboard Movie