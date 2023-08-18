Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Joins 42 State Bipartisan Coalition Urging SCOTUS to Protect Veterans’ Rights

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Attorney today joined Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands urging the Supreme Court to protect veterans' rights by ruling in favor of James Rudisill in Rudisill v. McDonough.

“Tennessee stands in solidarity with 42 state attorneys general urging the protection of veterans’ rights,” said General Skrmetti’s spokesperson. “The story of James Rudisill highlights the unwavering dedication of those who served, inspiring us to ensure justice for those who have bravely defended our country.”

James Rudisill is a Virginia resident and a decorated army veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. After his first tour, Mr. Rudisill used his Montgomery GI Bill benefits to further his education, successfully complete his undergraduate degree, and return to the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer. Mr. Rudisill served his country bravely and received one of the military's highest accolades - the Bronze Star - for his service. Following his third tour, Mr. Rudisill was accepted into the Yale Divinity School, with the goal of returning to the armed forces again, this time as a chaplain.

The Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA”) denied Mr. Rudisill his Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits, even though veterans with multiple requisite periods of service, like Mr. Rudisill, can earn up to 48 months of educational benefits.

Multiple courts overturned this inexplicable decision by the VA, but the en banc U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit ultimately upheld the VA's decision, robbing thousands of veterans of the GI benefits they earned while serving their country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Attorney General Miyares’ brief was joined by: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

You can read the brief in its entirety here.

###

#PR23-31: Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Joins 42 State Bipartisan Coalition Urging SCOTUS to Protect Veterans’ Rights