Stronger services will support healthy communities in northern B.C.

CANADA, August 18 - People in northern B.C. will benefit from stronger community services as a result of approximately $4 million from the Northern Healthy Communities Fund (NHCF).

“The Northern Healthy Communities Fund supports local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations to invest in their communities’ health, safety and culture,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These investments in services will ensure that people benefit from the rapid economic growth in the North.”

The $3.8-million investment from the NHCF supports 17 projects, including:

increased availability of clinical counselling services for mental-health and addiction in Chetwynd and surrounding communities;

increased anti-violence programming in the Peace region, through the South Peace Community Resources Society;

an upgraded wastewater treatment facility in the Village of Fraser Lake to improve service through the winter months;

the hiring of new employees to provide services to newly landed immigrants in northeastern B.C., through the NE Immigrant Services Society; and

a new residential treatment facility in Fort St. John.

“These investments will ensure the services people rely on keep pace with the rapid economic growth we are seeing in northern B.C.,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “From counselling services to wastewater treatment, we are investing in the things people throughout the North need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.”

The NHCF supports initiatives that assist healthy, sustainable and resilient communities facing rapid and large-scale economic development and the associated need for enhanced social-service readiness.

“This funding supports the critically important upgrade of our wastewater-aeration system in Fraser Lake and will ensure positive environmental outcomes that will benefit our residents and businesses for years to come,” said Sarrah Storey, mayor of the Village of Fraser Lake. “Projects like this are vital to our community’s plan for balanced growth and development. We are extremely thankful to the Province for this funding.”

The NHCF is administered by the Northern Development Initiatives Trust, an independent non-profit corporation that stimulates economic growth through investments in grassroots community-led projects.

“This is our largest intake through the NHCF to date by more than $1 million in approved funds,” said Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust. “It is excellent that organizations in northern B.C. continue to access this funding to support their communities during times of rapid and large-scale economic change by improving services and infrastructure for those who live and work in the region. Increasing capacity allows organizations to improve, streamline or expand services, benefiting their clients with efficient service delivered by qualified professionals.”

Since its beginning, the NHCF has supported nearly 90 projects with a total of more than $15 million. Eligible local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations in growing communities near the LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink projects can apply for project funding.

The program is accepting applications for the next funding intakes. New projects will be announced quarterly until 2026.

Quick Facts:

NHCF funding is available through two streams: capacity-building projects that help community organizations to increase capacity for existing services or develop and deliver new programs; and capital projects that help upgrade, improve or expand facilities that help those in communities delivering service.



Learn More:

The full list of projects from the 10th intake is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/NorthernHealthyCommunitiesFund_Intake10.pdf

For more information about the Northern Development Initiative Trust, visit: https://www.northerndevelopment.bc.ca/