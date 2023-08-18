New intersection will improve safety on Highway 97 in Penticton

CANADA, August 18 - A tender will be issued for improvements to the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road in Penticton that will make the location safer and more efficient for pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

“This project will improve safety for the pedestrians and drivers in the area,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “By working in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band throughout this process, we’re ensuring local needs are being addressed and supporting future growth in the area.”

The safety upgrades build upon the temporary lights that were installed at this high-traffic intersection last year. The upgraded intersection will include a new left-turn lane at Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road, along with new sidewalks and wider shoulders. A portion of Skaha Hills Road will be relocated to provide better sight lines for safety. Work on the project will also include improved drainage systems throughout.

“Wai, after years of negotiations, including two previous band councils, the Skaha Hills project is a key example of collaboration between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band, with its objective to promote safe driving conditions at an increasingly busy Skaha intersection,” said yilmixwm Chief Greg Gabriel. “All involved have designed upgrades that will ensure road safety for band members, pedestrians and drivers alike. Our joint commitment to promoting highway safety has been greatly strengthened by this endeavour, lim limpt.”

The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2023 and is expected to be complete in summer 2024.