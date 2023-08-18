How Lukashenko’s policy affects ordinary Belarusians – Watch new YouTube episode on propaganda

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the European Union, the United States and other countries imposed sanctions against Belarus for complicity in the aggression. These sanctions complement previous measures imposed against Lukashenko’s regime in retaliation for internal repression. A new video episode of the project “What propaganda is silent about”, published on YouTube, explains how Lukashenko’s policy affects ordinary Belarusians.

Using the example of Belarus’ GDP reduction, the journalists calculate that support for the Kremlin’s policy cost the country 5 years in development. Ramifications will be seen in health care, the social sphere, and infrastructure. In addition, the most promising companies, including the IT sector, were forced to leave the country, and this episode reminds viewers that many Belarusians were deprived of the opportunity to travel to the EU.

The story is available in Russian with English subtitles.

The YouTube series ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and combats Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider Eastern Partnership region.



