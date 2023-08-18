Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of the Honourable James K. Bartleman

CANADA, August 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Honourable James K. Bartleman:

“I join Canadians in mourning the passing of the former Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario, James K. Bartleman.

“Mr. Bartleman grew up in Port Carling, Ontario, and proudly belonged to the Chippewas of Rama First Nation. A firm believer in the importance of social justice and equality, he dedicated his life to public service.

“Over the course of his career, Mr. Bartleman represented Canada abroad with his trademark professionalism and drive. He served as Ambassador of Canada to Cuba, Israel, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the European Union, as well as High Commissioner to South Africa and Australia. He also served as Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister and as Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet for Foreign and Defence Policy at the Privy Council Office.

“Mr. Bartleman later returned to his provincial roots and was appointed as the 27th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. As the first Indigenous person to hold this title, he championed the causes closest to his heart, such as eliminating systemic barriers for Indigenous youth and advocating to reduce the stigma around mental health.

“Mr. Bartleman’s legacy is one of inspiration. In addition to his dedication to public service, he also authored five non-fiction books and three novels. In his lifetime, he received 13 honorary degrees, the Arthur Kroeger College Award in Ethics in Public Affairs, the National Aboriginal Achievement Award, and was named Officer of the Order of Canada and a member of the Order of Ontario.

“On behalf of Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to Mr. Bartleman’s loved ones and all Ontarians. Canada has lost a remarkable leader whose life was marked by an unwavering commitment to public service, education, and the betterment of our country.”