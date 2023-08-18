Walnut Park Play Area Reopens

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the reopening of Walnut Park Play Area, located at 345 Walnut Avenue in Roxbury, with a ribbon cutting on August 16.

The $1.2 million improvement project included a full renovation of the play area with new age-appropriate equipment for 2 to 5-year-olds and 5 to 12-year-olds, resulting in a universally accessible playground. The original wrought iron fencing with cast children’s handprints was retained and upgraded, and the handprint theme was carried through the rubber play surfacing.

“We are grateful to our Roxbury community partners and their continued advocacy in bringing new and safe playgrounds to the neighborhood,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “It’s the personal touches like the handprints of neighborhood children and amenities chosen by park users through our public meeting process that give residents an active role in designing a park that truly reflects their needs.”

Based on input from the community the water play element was renovated and a drinking fountain with a water bottle filler was installed. A new pavilion structure was added to provide shade at the new accessible picnic tables and benches with companion seating were added to complement this request.

The park renovation included the planting of eleven trees, a mix of shade and ornamental species. In addition, the existing concrete wall along the north edge of the site was painted with bright bands of color.

