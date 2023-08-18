District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Firm at 5.0 Percent in July

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in July 2023; down 0.1 percentage point from the revised June 2023 rate of 5.1 percent.

The District’s preliminary July job estimates show an increase of 7,700 jobs, for a total of 785,200 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,600 jobs. The public sector increased by 9,300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“DOES is invested in the District comeback plan. Our focus remains on providing District residents and employers across all wards with resources, access, and support that lead to life-long employment and economic stability.” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes.

The number of employed District residents increased by 500 from 372,600 in June 2023 to 373,100 in July 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 100 from 392,500 in June 2023 to 392,600 in July 2023. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 70.8 percent in June 2023 to 70.8 percent in July 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased 100 or 9.09 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,800 jobs increased by 500 or 3.27 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 400 or 1.31 percent from a year ago.

The information sector remained the same, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 21,300 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 2.4 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 28,700 jobs, jobs increased by 700 or 2.5 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 600 jobs, after increasing by 1,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 176,400 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .11 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,700 jobs, after decreasing 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 120,800 jobs, jobs increased by 2,400 or 2.03 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 1,500 jobs, after an increase of 1,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,000 jobs, jobs increased by 6,600 or 9.38 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after an increase of 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,900 jobs, jobs increased by 3,900 or 5.82 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 500 over the month to 373,100. The civilian labor force increased by 500 to 392,600.

One year ago, total employment was 375,100 and the civilian labor force was 391,300.

The number of unemployed was 16,200, and the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.

NOTES: The July 2023 final and August 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday September 19, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.