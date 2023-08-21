FastForward Energy partners with U.S. Department Of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory
Partnership to Commercialize Production of Turquoise Hydrogen and Valuable Carbon Nanotubes from Natural Gas
FFE is excited to work with NETL on a process that expects to deliver a major cost savings to many users, including users of high-volumes of Natural Gas, Hydrogen, and Carbon Nanotubes.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FastForward Energy partners with U.S. Department Of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory to commercialize production of turquoise Hydrogen and valuable Carbon Nanotubes from Natural Gas
“We expect the combined value of hydrogen plus carbon nanotubes, less the cost of splitting methane, to be far greater than the value of methane.” R. Gregg Nourjian, CEO
Boston, MA (wire service): The DOE‘s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and FastForward Energy Inc. (FFE) will cooperate on the development and scaling of NETL’s patented Natural Gas Pyrolysis by Thermal Catalytic Conversion technology in order to produce H2 as well as carbon nanotubes and nanofibers from Natural Gas (C1 to C4 hydrocarbons). The process is considered to be “Near CO2-Free” and FFE anticipates a significantly more profitable business model, ultimately making H2 more affordable and more widely available.
FastForward’s CEO, R. Gregg Nourjian, said “FFE is excited to be working with NETL on a process that has the potential to deliver a major cost-savings to many users, including high-volume users of Natural Gas, Hydrogen users, and companies incorporating Carbon Nanotubes into their products.”
About FFE
FFE is a Delaware Corporation which explores, develops and commercializes technologies that may be environmentally and financially beneficial. FFE seeks to utilize, repurpose, and/or combine existing technologies to produce impactful innovation in distributed resource management. FFE is currently pursuing three additional projects in partnership with DOE’s laboratory R&D teams.
www.fastforwardenergy.us
About NETL
NETL is a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory that drives innovation and delivers technological solutions for an environmentally sustainable and prosperous energy future. By leveraging its world-class talent and research facilities, NETL is ensuring affordable, abundant and reliable energy that drives a robust economy and national security, while developing technologies to manage carbon across the full life cycle, enabling environmental sustainability for all Americans.
http://NETL.doe.gov
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding FFE and its respective business opportunities. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management. Any forward-looking events and circumstances may not occur and/or could be materially different. This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities.
R. Gregg Nourjian, CEO
FastForward Energy Inc
+1 617-592-3000
email us here