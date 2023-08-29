Zing Data And Google Deepen Partnership With Google Cloud Ready Bigquery And Cloud SQL Designations
Zing's mobile-first analytics platform empowers asking data questions with natural language, OpenAI and Google LLMs, and real-time data alerts
Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Zing’s groundbreaking user experience is powering data-driven enterprises, and this Google Cloud Ready Designation extends that capability to Google Cloud users by offering a trusted integration”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zing Data today announced that it has successfully earned both the Google Cloud Ready BigQuery and Cloud SQL Designations. This reflects robust testing between Zing’s modern business intelligence platform and Google’s BigQuery and Cloud SQL offerings.
— Zack Hendlin, CEO of Zing Data
Zing Data has been a Google partner since 2021, and is the leading solution for mobile-first business intelligence. This allows customers to visualize data, set up alerts, and create live dashboards in just seconds on iOS, Android, and the web without needing to involve data teams, write SQL, or even be at a computer.
“People want to get answers from data as easily as they reply to a colleague’s text message on their phone. Zing’s groundbreaking mobile user experience is powering data-driven enterprises, and this Google Cloud Ready Designation extends that capability to Google Cloud users by offering a trusted integration” said Zing Data CEO Zack Hendlin.
Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that increases customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process:
1. Running a series of data integration tests
2. Comparing results against benchmarks for performance
3. Working closely with partners to fill any gaps and refining documentation for a seamless customer experience.
This process spanned more than 90 pages of test cases and outputs to ensure speed and reliability across a number of use cases.
The Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation indicates that Zing has rigorously validated against Google Cloud SQL, Google Cloud’s fully managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server.
This means that Zing Data has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements with Google Cloud. Customers can have confidence that Zing Data’s analytics platform works seamlessly with BigQuery and Cloud SQL and new customers can save time on evaluating the integration, knowing it has already been well validated.
"Working closely with Google Cloud's technical team, we were able to build native connections from our platform to both BigQuery and Cloud SQL. This allows our customers to benefit from the scale of Google BigQuery and Cloud SQL while getting the benefits of easy drag and drop and natural language interfaces", said Zing Data CTO Sabin Thomas.
Being part of the program, Zing Data gets opportunities to collaborate closely with Google partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.
“Combining Google’s ‘planet scale’ data infrastructure with BigQuery and Google Cloud with Zing’s innovative ‘analytics anywhere’ platform is an exciting way for customers to get value from data easily “ Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.
To learn more about Zing Data’s Google Cloud integration, visit https://getzingdata.com/partners/googlebigquery/
Zing Data is a mobile-first analytics platform that makes data useful for ‘the other 90% of a company’ with natural language, visual querying, and native iOS and Android apps that work almost anywhere. Zing is used in more than 50 countries by leaders in manufacturing, logistics, retail, and software to make their organizations more data driven. Learn more at getzingdata.com
Marketing Team
Zing Data
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube