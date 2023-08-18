Submit Release
Judge Lofgren investiture set for Aug. 25th

An investiture ceremony for South Central Judicial District Judge Jackson J. Lofgren will be held Friday, August 25th at 3:30 P.M. in Courtroom 100 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck.

