Skyworks Aeronautics Adds Jennifer A. Alou as Director
I am extremely excited to be part of Skyworks’ very experienced team to help bring their disruptive technology and aircraft to the market”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that Ms. Jennifer A. Alou will join the company as Director. Ms. Alou is also a Director of Plavo More, LLC, a fund that specializes in investing in disruptive technologies.
Introducing Director Alou
In addition to being the newest Director at Skyworks, Ms. Alou goes above and beyond for her community. She is President and Founder of Minority Markets Analytics, an Atlanta, Georgia based firm dedicated to allowing diverse investors access to both Private Equity and Hedge Funds. She also participates in numerous charitable endeavors in Atlanta and South Florida. Moreover, she has served on several Boards and Associations for the metro Atlanta Real Estate Community and has been associated with the Atlanta Mortgage Bankers Association for many years.
Along with the above, Ms. Alou also serves on the Board of Directors of Alternative Environmental Technologies Holdings Corp. Ms. Alou holds a Bachelor’s degree from Fisk University. She will be an important addition to the Skyworks team.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Jennifer’s background and experience as well as the support of the Plavo More fund as we move forward with the commercialization of Skyworks’ various aircraft,” remarked Steve Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.
“I am extremely excited to be part of Skyworks’ very experienced team to help bring their disruptive technology and aircraft to the market,” said Jennifer Alou.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks’ gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com.
About Plavo More
Plavo More invests in what can be described as Blue Ocean opportunities. In an established industry, companies compete with each other for every piece of available market share. The competition is often so intense, some firms cannot sustain themselves. This type of industry describes a Red Ocean: a saturated market bloodied by competition.
A Blue Ocean offers the opposite. Many firms choose to innovate or expand in the hopes of finding an uncontested Blue Ocean market. In general, these markets have several characteristics that investors and allocators covet:
● No competition;
● First mover advantage;
● Cost advantages and the ability to set prices without competitive constraints.
The Plavo More management team boasts nearly 100 years of combined experience managing capital through all market cycles. Visit https://plavomore.com
