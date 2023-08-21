Linshom Medical selected for the Fall 2023 Lighthouse Labs Accelerator program starting today in Richmond, Virginia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical is pleased to announce participation in the Fall 2023 Lighthouse Labs cohort. Lighthouse Labs received more than 200 applications, accepting less than 4% and inviting just eight to join Lighthouse Labs for Batch 15. The program kicks off today in Richmond, Va. and ends November 3. Demo Day is scheduled for November 1, 2023.
“Lighthouse Labs has a powerfully packed agenda over the 11-week accelerator program,” said CEO Richard Hughen. “We are thrilled to make the cut, and more importantly, excited to absorb such rich content from mentors, founders, investors, alumni and strategic partners. We are one of two teams supported by Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health through their partnership with Lighthouse Labs. This is a great vote of confidence for our continuous predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM) solution, and I am sure we will gain a lot from both Lighthouse Labs and VCU Health.”
Lighthouse Labs has accelerated over 110 companies since 2012. The industry-agnostic program works with companies from across the United States, with special emphasis on Virginia-based startups, healthcare-related firms, and traditionally underrepresented founders. Batch 15 includes five Virginia teams, two healthcare companies, and 63% underrepresented founders. In addition to program content, Lighthouse Labs provides a $20K equity-free grant to each company.
Those interested in meeting the Batch 15 cohort companies in person are invited to attend the Meet the Cohort Social on Wednesday, August 23, from 5 to 7 pm in Richmond. More information at https://buff.ly/43wEuXx.
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room quality respiratory profile to
the patient bedside (or home) for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our
patented and FDA cleared device provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile
including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath
(SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the
morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For
more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com.
Contact: Richard Hughen, CEO, rhughen@LinshomForLife.com
About Lighthouse Labs
Lighthouse Labs is the premier nationally recognized startup accelerator in Virginia. Lighthouse
has accelerated more than 110 companies, investing over $2.2M to date. The eleven-week
program for high growth startups helps founders move fast, expand their market, and test their
business with the support of mentors, industry experts, investors, support services, office space,
and $20,000 of seed funding at 0% equity. More information at www.lighthouselabsrva.com.
Contact: Kristin Berrier, Marketing, kristin@lighthouselabsrva.com
