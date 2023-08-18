Empowering Through Knowledge: Dr. Dalal Akoury Explores Brain-Gut Link in Cancer

A diet focused on whole plant foods effectively lowers inflammation and boosts well-being. Nutrient-rich plants, with antioxidants and fiber, combat oxidative stress and regulate immunity for reduced inflammation. A smart choice for a healthier life.

A 3-5 day water fast wields a profound immune-boosting effect. This brief fasting period triggers autophagy, renewing immune cells, and enhances stem cell regeneration. Science backs its potential to bolster immunity significantly.

Dive into Dr. Akoury's book, 'Cancer: Beyond The Cure,' a treasure trove of insights about one of humanity's most dreaded diseases. A wealth of educational content awaits, offering a deeper understanding of cancer and its complexities.

Dr. Akoury is resolute in her mission to revolutionize healthcare and eliminate cancer. Her unwavering commitment shines as a beacon of hope, driving positive change and healthier lives.

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

A Comprehensive Guide to Holistic Wellness and Cancer Research

Let us never waver in our pursuit, for the day will come when cancer's hold will be no more, and our relentless dedication will light the path to a world without its shadow.”
— Dr. Dalal Akoury
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Johnson City, TN - 08/18/2023 – On this National Cancer Research Day, Dr. Dalal Akoury, a distinguished medical professional with over four decades of experience in oncology, is taking a significant step forward by sharing invaluable insights from her eBook, "Cancer: Beyond The Cure." With an unwavering commitment to advancing cancer research and treatment, Dr. Akoury is shedding light on the brain-gut connection and unveiling crucial strategies to enhance wellness.

Dr. Akoury's eBook, available on Amazon, encapsulates her extensive research and expertise in oncology, offering readers an in-depth understanding of holistic approaches to cancer management. One pivotal aspect that Dr. Akoury highlights is the brain-gut connection, emphasizing the profound impact of diet and fasting on cancer prevention and treatment.

In her eBook, Dr. Akoury underscores the significance of adopting a whole food plant-based diet as a potent anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer measure. Plant-based foods are rich sources of essential nutrients, enzymes, and building blocks that promote optimal health. Making the transition from processed foods to wholesome plant-based options can significantly transform one's overall well-being.

Additionally, Dr. Akoury expounds on the potential benefits of fasting diets as a powerful free therapy. She shares that a 3-5 day water fast can lead to the elimination of old and damaged immune cells. Subsequently, when normal eating resumes, the body's production of new insulin cells intensifies. Dr. Akoury presents compelling research indicating that cancer patients who incorporated a water fast before and after chemotherapy experienced enhanced treatment effectiveness and reduced side effects.

Dr. Akoury acknowledges the potential challenges of fasting, including the occurrence of a "Healing Crisis" characterized by symptoms such as low energy, headaches, nausea, and fever. This phase, although uncomfortable, is a sign of the body's detoxification process. Dr. Akoury suggests starting the fasting period on a Friday, ensuring that the most challenging days align with the weekend for a smoother experience.

However, Dr. Akoury emphasizes that individual responses to fasting can vary based on medical conditions and pharmaceutical interactions. As such, she strongly advises individuals to consult medical experts and exercise judgment before embarking on any fasting regimen.

Dr. Akoury's dedication to promoting well-being, her extensive experience in oncology, and her commitment to sharing her research through "Cancer: Beyond The Cure" underscore her continuous efforts to drive cancer research and treatment forward.

For more profound insights and guidance on the brain-gut connection in cancer, access Dr. Akoury's eBook on Amazon. Discover the transformative potential of holistic approaches to cancer prevention and treatment.

Disclaimer: Medical recommendations and individual responses may vary. Consult with healthcare professionals before making any significant dietary or fasting changes.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Head
Social Media Manager
shannon@awaremed.net

About Dr. Dalal Akoury:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a seasoned medical practitioner with over 40 years of experience, specializing in oncology and holistic wellness. She is the author of "Cancer: Beyond The Cure," a comprehensive guide that delves into holistic strategies for cancer management and prevention. Dr. Akoury is a staunch advocate of integrative medicine, and her commitment to health and wellness has garnered her accolades, including the Top Inspirational Doctor of the Year in Oncology award by IAOTP in 2022. Through her extensive medical knowledge, Dr. Akoury continues to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and well-being.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

The Holistic Hour with Dr. Akoury: "What Is Cancer?" | BYP TV Exclusive

You just read:

Empowering Through Knowledge: Dr. Dalal Akoury Explores Brain-Gut Link in Cancer

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
Empowering Through Knowledge: Dr. Dalal Akoury Explores Brain-Gut Link in Cancer
Unlocking Gut Health: Understanding Gluten and Its Dangers
Dr. Akoury's Guide to Opening A Flourishing Healing Center - 5 Steps to Success
View All Stories From This Author