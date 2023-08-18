International Business Week announces Global Leadership Retreat in New York City from October 9-12, 2023

New York City Global Leadership Retreat

The IBW Summit team announced its Global Leadership Retreat in New York City from October 9-12, kickstarting the International Business Week Series.

Innovation Leadership in an age of extraordinary disruption led by developments in Artificial Intelligence needs a new mindset and international exposure , this program is precisely designed for this.” — Vineet C. Nambiar

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick Global Innovations Inc is partnering with Pace University and Saberpoint to launch an International Business Series (IBW) in New York City.



The IBW Summit team announced dates for its first Annual Global Leadership Retreat in New York City from October 9-12, which will officially kickstart the International Business Week Series.



The weeklong program is in partnership with Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science & Information Systems, New York City and focuses on business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors & key influencers of the business & tech ecosystem. International Business Week is a platform for the business, entrepreneurship and innovation community to access markets and opportunities specific to the region and even globally.



25 innovation leaders from around the world will be recognized as part of NYC retreat. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to arm next generation of leaders with the tools to thrive in an artificial intelligence (AI) powered world where creativity and innovation will be key for businesses and communities to thrive.



According to Dr. Jonathan Hill, Dean of the Seidenberg School “the theme for this years retreat is to not just survive the AI world but dominate it. We are glad to partner with Maverick Global Innovations (MGI) creating a platform that prepares leaders for a future defined by developments in AI”



Vineet C. Nambiar , IBW Director and founder of MGI added that IBW is a great opportunity to witness first hand the dynamism of American Innovation & Entrepreneurship through an immersive and experiential format soaking in the NYC ecosystem. Leadership in a disruptive environment will be absolutely key.



Ajay Bhumitra , President and CEO of Saberpoint, a leading US based Technology venture, and a Pace alum said that he was excited be part of the retreat and share his knowledge and experiences along with other business leaders attending this October.



“Networking and learning from such a diverse group combined with Pace’s 100 plus years of leadership in the innovation sphere along with its global alumni network makes for a very compelling proposition” Bhumitra Said.



Registrations for the leadership retreat will close on 7th of September 2023. For more details write to info@internationalbusinessweek.com



###



About Maverick Global Innovations Inc.

Maverick Global Innovations, Inc is a business accelerator powering entrepreneurs and businesses to launch, grow and scale through a number of initiatives including innovation programs , tech knowhow and international networks. MGI has hosted 25 plus forums across 5 regions and 20 countries dedicated to businesses keen on accessing new markets and raising funds as part of its International Business Week (IBW) flagship initiative. Mavericks you international network of entrepreneurs, family holding companies, investors and influencers positions us to enable entrepreneurs and businesses to provide an array of business solutions including setups, offices , strategy, marketing and beyond. Mavericks has presence in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and USA

About Pace University Pace University has a proud history of preparing its diverse student body for a lifetime of professional success as a result of its unique program that combines rigorous academics and real-world experiences. Pace is ranked the #1 private, four-year college in the nation for upward economic mobility by Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights, evidence of the transformative education the University provides. From its beginnings as an accounting school in 1906, Pace has grown to three campuses, enrolling 13,000 students in bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 150 majors and programs, across a range of disciplines: arts, sciences, business, health care, technology, law, education, and more. The university also has one of the most competitive performing arts programs in the country. Pace has a signature, newly renovated campus in New York City, located in the heart of vibrant Lower Manhattan, next to Wall Street and City Hall, and two campuses in Westchester County, New York: a 200-acre picturesque Pleasantville Campus and the Elisabeth Haub School of Law in White Plains. Follow us on Twitter or on the Pace News website.

About the Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems at Pace University

At Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems, students experience a best-of-breed technology education at one of the first comprehensive schools of computing in the nation. Strategically located in the heart of NYC’s tech scene, the Seidenberg School places students on the doorstep of New York’s most promising companies, whether they are established tech giants or exciting new start-ups. Through partnerships with leading corporations, banks, federal agencies, and global entities, the School's curricula and programs are designed to give students the latest in computer science theory and invaluable hands-on practice to ground it. The faculty includes numerous cybersecurity experts who operate labs and centers providing students with practical experience and connections that lead to impressive internships and jobs.

About Saberpoint

Saberpoint is an IT Consulting company that provides technology and business transformation services to small, medium and large enterprises in the US and India. The company enables its customers to get a 360 degree view into their business, and their customers, by leveraging technology to promote efficiencies, revenue and profitability. Saberpoint has strategically partnered with market leaders in the technology industry, including NetSuite, Salesforce, and Shopify to provide CRM, ERP, Analytics, eCommerce and Marketing Solutions. www.saberpoint.com. Follow us on Linkedin.