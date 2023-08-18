Blue Raven Inc Announces Acquisition of Alpha Group Training Academy
Blue Raven Inc proudly announces the successful acquisition of Alpha Group Training Academy, the esteemed training division of Alpha Group Security.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Inc, a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions and security training, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Alpha Group Training Academy, the esteemed training division of Alpha Group Security. This strategic move further solidifies Blue Raven Inc's position as a leading force in the security industry, enhancing their certification offerings and expanding their geographic reach.
Alpha Group Security's Training Academy has been operating for 8 successful years and is renowned for its commitment to excellence and professionalism in providing accredited training programs. The academy offers a diverse range of specialized courses accredited by the Department of Criminal Justice Services, including Personal Protection Specialist, Armed Security Officer, Private Investigator, Bail Enforcement, and Firearm's training.
The acquisition enables Blue Raven Inc to incorporate Alpha Group Training Academy's rich legacy of exceptional training programs and curriculum into its existing portfolio. Michael J. Niner, CEO of Blue Raven Inc, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating that he was well aware of the esteemed work and ethical practices upheld by Alpha Group Training Academy, particularly through Mr. Jason Tassinari, with whom he had previously served together at the DCJS Private Security Services Advisory Board – PSSAB.
Mr. Niner believes that the addition of Alpha Group Training Academy will significantly enhance the range of certification abilities and geographical coverage that Blue Raven Inc currently provides. This integration will not only strengthen the capabilities of Blue Raven Inc training division, but also extend greater value and opportunities to clients across Southeastern Virginia, Va Beach, and Hampton Roads areas.
"We are excited about the new prospects this acquisition brings," said Michael J. Niner. "The legacy of excellence upheld by Alpha Group Training Academy aligns perfectly with Blue Raven Inc's commitment to providing exceptional security training. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry and deliver unparalleled training experiences to our clientele."
Blue Raven Inc is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for all existing Alpha Group Training Academy clients. The integration process is expected to be completed swiftly, with minimal disruption to ongoing training programs. Clients can continue to rely on the same high standards of quality and professionalism that they have come to expect from both companies.
Blue Raven Inc is a protection company and security training provider dedicated to safeguarding individuals, businesses, and assets and offers a complete range of training courses from initial introduction to experienced skills advancement. With their team of professionals and advanced solutions, Blue Raven Inc serves a wide array of clients and is always prepared to come alongside you and solve any challenges that you may face. The company's commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.
