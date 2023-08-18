Remembering Service Canine Fallon

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) service canine Fallon. Fallon, a beloved member of the AZDPS family, was 9.5 years old and served with the department since 2015. She died peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, following a battle with cancer.

Fallon spent the majority of her time at the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) in Phoenix, where detectives, analysts and other personnel are often tasked with handling distressing information and images of crimes. She also made visits to units agencywide following stressful events, such as critical incidents or employee illness, and visited partner agencies when extra support was needed. Fallon’s sweet and comforting demeanor had the unique ability to help people decompress even during the most challenging times.

Fallon was donated to AZDPS by the 100 Club of Arizona and For Those Without A Voice when she was almost two years old. She was originally intended to work as both an electronics detection and service dog, sniffing out hidden storage devices and digital evidence while also helping employees cope with stressful situations. However, her handlers quickly discovered her loving and outgoing personality made her better suited solely for service work. She was eager to seek affection from everyone she met, usually in the form of belly rubs.

“She had no shame about it,” said Detective Jeff Easton, one of Fallon’s longtime handlers. “She would walk up to people, stare at them and roll over. She loved that.”

While her favorite activity was simply being around people, Detective Easton said Fallon also loved snacks, toys, hanging out at the range where he serves as a firearm instructor, and riding around on the UTV. She was always ready to work, eagerly waiting at the door to put on her harness and jump in the car each day.

We thank Fallon for her dedicated service to our department and the State of Arizona these past eight years. Our thoughts are with her handlers, Detectives Jeff Easton and Tom Olszak, as well as their families who helped love and care for Fallon. She will be missed.