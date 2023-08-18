NCL, Lake of the Ozarks and Tri-County Lodging Association Join Forces for a Monumental Crappie Fishing Tournament
Aerial view of the Lake of the Ozarks, MO with the National Crappie League (NCL)'s logo and a text indicating the location "Lake of the Ozarks" and the next tournament date on September 9, 2023
National Crappie League partners with Lake of the Ozarks Bus. District and Tri-County Lodging Association for a landmark fishing tournament on Sept. 9, 2023.GRAVOIS MILLS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Crappie League (NCL), Lake of the Ozarks Business District of Morgan County, and Central Missouri's Tri-County Lodging Association Join Forces for a Monumental Fishing Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks
The National Crappie League (NCL), the leading organization in professional crappie fishing, is thrilled to announce its upcoming crappie fishing tournament at Lake of the Ozarks on September 9, 2023. This event, set in the picturesque Gravois Mills, MO, is not just another fishing tournament; it's a testament to the evolving professionalism in the sport of crappie fishing and its symbiotic relationship with tourism.
The NCL's commitment to elevating crappie fishing to a professional level has been evident through its structured tournaments, competitive spirit, and dedication to the community. This upcoming event promises a 100% payback, with a minimum payback of $10,000 and an additional $1,000 prize for the biggest catch.
Central Missouri's Tri-County Lodging Association, a pivotal partner in this endeavor, has been instrumental in making this tournament a reality. Their vision and support underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting both sports and local tourism.
"The collaboration between NCL, Lake of the Ozarks Business District of Morgan County, and Tri-County Lodging Association is a shining example of how sports and tourism can come together for mutual long-term benefit," says Jeremy Mattingly, NCL’s Executive Director. "Our combined efforts not only spotlight the sport but also boost the local economy, benefiting businesses and the community at large."
Participants and spectators can look forward to a well-organized event, with the weigh-in taking place at the Great American Campground & Dive Bar. Ensuring the event is family-friendly, a special Kids Rodeo is organized at Captain Ron’s, making it a fun-filled day for all.
High-quality local hotels are ready to welcome guests, ensuring they experience the best of what the Lake has to offer.
"The Lake of the Ozarks is thrilled to welcome the NCL in September. We are proud of our partnership with the National Crappie League and are looking forward to hosting many more events here in our little piece of paradise. The anglers and their families love coming to the Lake of the Ozarks not only for the fishing but for all we have to offer outside of the event,” says Lagina Fitzpatrick (CMP, CHSC), Executive Director of the Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association.
Media professionals are cordially invited to cover this landmark event, witness the synergy between NCL and the Tri-County Lodging Association, and explore the myriad opportunities it presents for the sport and the region.
For more information and boat registration, visit: https://nationalcrappieleague.com/2023-lake-of-the-ozarks-div-1/
A special thank you to our National Sponsors and Local Sponsors:
National Sponsors: CarZone USA; Crappie Monster; Grenada Lake Resorts; HnH Rods and Reels; Fisherman’s Haven; Power-Pole; Rockport Rattler; Outlaw Lithium Batteries; Pro Control; Reilly Auto; Team Crappie; Everharts Outdoors; Ludwig Marine; Morris Marine; Charlie Brewer Slider; BnM Poles; Crappie Magnet; Jenko Fishing; Midsouth Super Jigs; SoreMouth Tackle; QualityPlumbing and Heating; Millennium Marine; Snacky Lures; CrappieNOW; Crappie.com; Pro DeZigns; Crappie Customs; Swamp Gear; Hook & Bullet; Slab Crazy Outdoors; OTH Fishing; Quality Plumbing & Heating; Crappie Customs and Swamp Gear; Black Spec Fishing.
Local Sponsors: Lake of the Ozarks Business District of Morgan County, Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association, The Great American Campground and Dive Bar, Captain Ron’s, Frontier Metal, Lake House Inn, Town and County Supermarket, Deepwater Inn, Truck Country, Chances R Restaurant, The Bank of Versailles, Hawthorn Bank Warsaw, Ozark Bait & Tackle, KS95.1 Radio, Lake TV, Veracruz Jr. Mexican Restaurant, Bay Ridge Resort, Lake Liquor & Tobacco, Walmart Supercenter, Bryant’s Osage Outdoors, Whiskey Dick’s Bar & Grill, Versailles Chamber of Commerce
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Jeremy Mattingly, Executive Director of the NCL
About NCL: The National Crappie League (NCL) is a premier fishing league that brings together the best anglers from across the country. With a focus on camaraderie, competition, and the spirit of the sport, NCL provides a platform for anglers to showcase their skills and compete for significant prizes. On the web: https://www.nationalcrappieleague.com
