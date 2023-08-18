Stream Punk Entertainment Presents Thrilling Pay-Per-View Experience for Upcoming MMA Event in Newburgh, NY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stream Punk Entertainment collaborates with DAK Promotions to present Dangerzone, a thrilling Pay-Per-View mixed martial arts event in Newburgh NY on September 23, 2023, promising to viewers an electrifying experience. Tickets are available for the ultimate showdown that is going to offer heart-pounding moments of combat sports action.
Excitement is brewing as Stream Punk Entertainment, a trailblazing live stream reaction & commentary website, proudly announces its collaboration with DAK Promotions to bring the electrifying world of mixed martial arts (MMA) to screens across the nation through an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast. The event, aptly titled "Dangerzone," is set to unfold in Newburgh, NY, on September 23, 2023, promising a night of heart-pounding action and adrenaline-fueled matchups that are not to be missed.
In a strategic move that speaks volumes about the commitment to providing fans with unparalleled access to live sporting events, Stream Punk Entertainment is pioneering an affordable PPV model that caters to MMA enthusiasts of all walks of life.
"We're striving to make this event affordable to everyone. Pay Per View can easily run $50 or more, for families on a tight budget, that's a week of electricity or upwards of half the phone bill. We want to offer a thrilling NY State local mixed martial arts event without hurting the budget.” Stated Founder and Co-Owner of CEO of Stream Punk Entertainment Scott Churchson.
This strategic pricing approach aims to democratize the viewing experience, ensuring that MMA aficionados worldwide can witness the intense showdowns in the ring without breaking the bank. Further, the event will be hosted on Moment.co, a live-stream platform used by Halsey, Justin Bieber and well known YouTubers such as Jacksepticeye & Markiplier.
The ticket pricing for the "Dangerzone" PPV has been structured carefully, to accommodate varying preferences and timelines, catering to both early birds and last-minute thrill-seekers. There are Early Bird tickets available at $7.99 (August 23-August 31). For those quick off the mark, this limited-time offer provides an unbeatable value to secure a front-row seat to all the MMA action.
There are General tickets at $8.99 (September 1-22). As the event draws near, the General ticket pricing remains a steal for those who wish to experience the action-packed night at a slightly adjusted cost.
Finally, there are Day of Show tickets available too, only at $9.99 (September 23). Even procrastinators are in for a treat, with a final opportunity to grab tickets on the day of the event at an affordable rate.
To sweeten the deal, Stream Punk Entertainment is also extending a special 10% discount to all viewers using the code "DANGER10." This offer underscores the company's dedication to creating a memorable, immersive experience for fans, while also valuing their continued support.
The collaboration between Stream Punk Entertainment and DAK Promotions for the "Dangerzone" event showcases a convergence of expertise and a shared passion for delivering top-tier MMA entertainment. With a reputation for delivering high-caliber events, DAK Promotions brings an unparalleled understanding of the MMA world to the table, ensuring that every matchup and moment is curated carefully, to captivate and thrill audiences.
The "Dangerzone" event promises a lineup of fierce competitors from the MMA world, with battles that could rival even the most celebrated matches in the UFC. With adrenaline pumping through every bout, fans can expect to witness a display of skill, determination, and sheer power that exemplifies the essence of mixed martial arts.
As fans anticipate the upcoming event, the Stream Punk Entertainment team encourages viewers to mark their calendars and secure their tickets starting from August 23. With the opportunity to experience the "Dangerzone" through an affordable PPV model, audiences worldwide are invited to immerse themselves in the gripping world of MMA action from the comfort of their own homes.
About Stream Punk Entertainment
Stream Punk Entertainment is a premier destination for live-stream event reactions and insightful commentary, focusing on the most significant occurrences in the realms of pop culture and sports.
For more information about ticket availability, pricing tiers etc, visit the http://Moment.Co/Dangerzone or the official Stream Punk Entertainment website at https://www.streampunkent.com/
