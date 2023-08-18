Submit Release
GLOCO Launch night | Your Mom's House Denver | Friday September 8th

GLOCO, a prominent UV EDM Glow in the Dark Rave event that has gained popularity across Europe, is set to launch in Denver on Friday, September 8th.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOCO, Europe's Electrifying UV EDM Glow in the Dark Rave, Descends Upon Denver on September 8th.

Venue: Your Mom's House Denver
Date: Friday 8th of September

GLOCO, a prominent UV EDM Glow in the Dark Rave event that has gained popularity across Europe, is set to launch in Denver on Friday, September 8th. The event boasts an array of features, including UV Glow lights, UV Paint, and a high-energy atmosphere. The lineup for the evening will include special guest DJs, adding to the excitement.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at the cost of $5 through Promotix. This event is expected to draw considerable attention as one of the major highlights of Denver's summer entertainment scene.

Attendees can expect to be immersed in a vibrant atmosphere enhanced by UV Glow lights and UV Paint. The event promises to blend music, art, and energy for a dynamic experience. GLOCO's inaugural Denver edition is scheduled to take place at Your Mom's House in the heart of downtown Denver.

