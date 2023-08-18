Submit Release
Fish salvage order issued for Mormon Reservoir

The Director of Idaho Fish and Game has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on Mormon Reservoir effective August 18, 2023. Limited snowpack and delivery of the reservoir’s entire active storage capacity have necessitated this action. 

The fish in Mormon Reservoir are expected to perish due to extremely warm air and water temperatures and forecasted conditions. 

A valid 2023 fishing license is required to salvage fish. 

Fish may be taken by any method, except by firearms, chemicals or electric current.   

If you have questions, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. 

