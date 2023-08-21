VIDA Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US
VIDA Included on the Prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list
We are at the forefront of a transformative data revolution in pharmaceutical trials.”CORALVILLE, IA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the leader in clinical imaging intelligence, today announced that it has been featured in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. VIDA experienced significant revenue growth over the past three years because of increasing demand for its digital biomarkers and trial imaging management solutions that accelerate the approval and adoption of life-saving therapies to patients.
— Susan Wood, PhD
“We are proud to earn recognition as one of the fastest growing companies in the US, said Susan Wood, PhD, CEO of VIDA. “We are at the forefront of a transformative data revolution in pharmaceutical trials. The drive towards high-quality, imaging-based digital biomarkers is accelerating therapy pipelines and our solution is a perfect fit to meet this demand. ”
VIDA has proven the value of its digital imaging biomarker solution, which includes a comprehensive suite of imaging biomarkers, with trial imaging management software services to optimize data quality and operational efficiency. The solution is offered through an AI-powered cloud platform, which has empowered over 1,000 trial sites in less than two years since its introduction. VIDA is continuing its rapid expansion, enabling more clinical trial sponsors to reap the benefits of digital biomarkers, effective trial imaging operations, and faster approval of therapeutics to patients in need.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
The 2023 Inc. 5000 list measures revenue growth from 2019 through 2022. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based and privately held, independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000.
About VIDA
VIDA is a clinical imaging intelligence company that is accelerating the development of life-saving therapies to patients through an AI-powered digital biomarker solution. With proprietary imaging biomarkers for precise quantitative endpoints and a trial imaging management solution, the VIDA Intelligence Platform is helping biopharma sponsors save millions in drug development costs. VIDA’s software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed, TGA registered, and PMDA certified for clinical use in the U.S., European Economic Area, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai. Follow @vidalung on Twitter and LinkedIn.
