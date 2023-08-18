Judge Neff investiture set for Oct. 11

An investiture ceremony for Northwest Judicial District Judge Chas Neff, Jr. will be held Wednesday, October 11th at 1:00 P.M. in Courtroom 301 at the Williams County Courthouse in Williston.
Download the investiture invitation.
