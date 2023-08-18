Global Gellan Gum Market Projected to Reach US$ 493.5 Million in 2029- QY Research, INC.
Demand from Food Additives Industry and Daily-Chemical Industry are the major drivers for the Gellan Gum industry.CASTLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers in-depth analysis of the global Gellan Gum market taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographical expansion, competitive landscape, and various other key aspects. The market analysts who have prepared the report have thoroughly studied the global Gellan Gum market and have offered reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and the clients, which makes it easy for them to focus on the aspects, which the end users have been looking for.
Gellan Gum report published by QYResearch reveals that COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War impacted the market dually in 2022. Global Gellan Gum market is projected to reach US$ 493.5 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 392.1 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Demand from Food Additives Industry and Daily-Chemical Industry are the major drivers for the industry.
Key points regarding the gellan gum market up to 2021:
1. Market Growth: The gellan gum market had been experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenience foods, innovative textures, and clean-label products. Its gelling properties made it attractive for use in a wide range of food applications.
2. Food Industry Applications: Gellan gum was used in various food products to improve texture, stability, and mouthfeel. It could create gels, suspensions, and thicken solutions, making it suitable for both solid and liquid foods.
3. Health and Wellness Trends: The demand for gellan gum was also influenced by health-conscious consumers seeking products with reduced fat content or plant-based alternatives. Gellan gum allowed manufacturers to achieve these goals while maintaining desirable textures.
4. Global Market: The gellan gum market was not as large as some other hydrocolloids like guar gum or xanthan gum, but it was steadily expanding. It had a global presence, with various manufacturers and suppliers catering to the food industry.
5. Regulations: Gellan gum was generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by regulatory authorities like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). This helped facilitate its use in the food industry.
6. Competitive Landscape: The market was competitive, with several key players in gellan gum production and supply. Some of the prominent companies included CP Kelco, DSM, and Meron Group, among others.
The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Gellan Gum market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Gellan Gum market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Gellan Gum market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gellan Gum Market Research Report:
CP Kelco
Dancheng Caixin
Tech-Way Biochemical
Fufeng Group
DSM Zhongken
Hebei Xinhe
Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech
Teejoy
Global Gellan Gum Market by Type:
Low Acyl Gellan Gum
High Acyl Gellan Gum
Global Gellan Gum Market by Application:
Food Additives Industry
Daily-Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
