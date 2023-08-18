Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Recognized by Best Lawyers®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL – Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce Silvia Amador Brett has been included in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. Attorney Silvia Amador Brett is selected for the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Insurance Law and Personal Injury – Plaintiffs.
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. Ms. Brett is receiving this distinction for the second year in a row.
"The unparalleled methodology of Best Lawyers ensures the value and esteem of our legal rankings through both our traditional awards and our expanded 'Ones to Watch' accolades," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Clients trust Best Lawyers as a credible and reliable way to identify the most elite lawyers, and it is with great pride that we continue to provide this valued service in the country." Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are divided by geographic region and practice areas. To view the complete lists, go to: www.bestlawyers.com.
Attorney Brett fearlessly defends Florida residents who have been injured or wrongfully harmed by others. She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for Florida. She is a member of the Florida Justice Association’s Young Lawyer Section and is currently on their Board of Directors serving as Philanthropy Chair.
Ms. Brett is committed to serving our clients with outstanding legal representation, protecting their interests, and maximizing recovery for their injuries. In addition to speaking English, she can connect with Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###
