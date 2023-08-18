2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit LIVING WATERS INC

Living Waters Inc, in partnership with the Black Youth Wellness Initiative & the Sociology Dept at UNC Charlotte will host its 2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit

The Black Youth Wellness Summit is a call for urgency and a renewed commitment among faith leaders, communities, and youth-serving organizations. Our goal is to move beyond awareness to action.” — Joan Been, Living Waters Inc President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Waters Inc, a faith-based non-profit, in partnership with the Black Youth Wellness Initiative and the Department of Sociology at UNC Charlotte will host its 2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit on September 23rd in Charlotte. The summit, which coincides with Suicide Prevention Month, is the feature event for Living Waters’ Black Youth Wellness Weekend activities.

The activities include

* The Building Bridges For Black Youth Wellness dialogue with faith leaders, youth-serving organizations, and parents/caregivers on Friday, September 22, 2023

* The 2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit on Saturday, September 23, 2023

* Media advocacy campaigns focusing on Black youth's mental and emotional wellbeing

Black children (under 13) are almost twice as likely to die by suicide than their white peers, according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health in 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that suicide rates for Black youths (ages 10-24) rose significantly from 2018 to 2021. Compounding the issue, Black Americans face barriers to care that make it harder to seek help, and the stigma of discussing mental health challenges adds an additional hurdle.

Living Waters Inc will launch the #2023BLACKYOUTHWELLNESSSUMMIT campaign to emphasize the event’s theme, “Centering The Voice of Black Youth “. In an effort to spark engagement and conversation, the organization will release a content series to call to the forefront the real-life, everyday issues contributing to youth’s depression, grief, and isolation. Joan Been, Living Waters Inc President and CEO states, “The Black Youth Wellness Summit is a call for urgency and a renewed commitment among faith leaders, communities, and youth-serving organizations. Our goal is to move beyond awareness to action.”

The summit will provide:

A forum for Black youth to share their ideas, opinions, and concerns, to be heard, respected, and responded to about the issues, approaches, and decisions that impact their mental and emotional wellbeing

Activities and information for Black youth to learn coping skills for managing stress, building resilience, and enhancing their self-esteem. The activities include Healing Through Creative Expression wellness stations for:

* Drumming/Dance

* Art

* Crafts/Beads

* Spoken Word

* Yoga wellness station and resources for parents/caregivers

The Details

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 / 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Doors open at 9:00 AM for registration, networking, and exhibitors

Where: The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

What: The 2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit, hosted and moderated by No Limit Larry, host of Power 98’s No Limit Larry & The Morning Madhouse is for youth ages 11-18. The summit is free. Lunch will be provided.

How: Register online at https://livingwatersfa.com/2023-black-youth-wellness-summit/

Sponsors

Black Youth Wellness Initiative, Department of Sociology at UNC Charlotte, Faith & Mental Health Ministry, Atrium Health, Alliance Health, Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health, ReCAST Mecklenburg, and Accounting Bookkeeping & Tax Financial Services

For more information: Visit online, call 704-944-3119, or email info@livingwatersfa.com

About Living Waters Inc

Living Waters Inc is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to the growth and development of our most important asset, “the people”. Living Waters Inc serves as an independent link to faith-based communities to collaborate and partner with public and private sectors. For more than 20 years, Living Waters Inc has hosted conferences to engage researchers, clinicians, community members, healthcare system, civic and community leaders and key other stakeholders to improve the well-being of children and families in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.