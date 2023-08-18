Vegan Ice Cream Market is Booming Worldwide | So Delicious, Oatly, Brave Robot
The 2023E-2030 Global Vegan Ice Cream Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Ben & Jerry's (United States), Häagen-Dazs (United States), So Delicious (United States), NadaMoo! (United States), Coconut Bliss (United States), Luna & Larry's Coconut Bliss (United States), Tofutti (United States), Almond Dream (United States), Oatly (Sweden), Van Leeuwen (United States), Brave Robot (United States), Nubocha (United States).
The Global Vegan Ice Cream Market was valued at USD 470.82 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 890.7 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The Vegan Ice Cream market refers to the segment of the frozen dessert industry that offers dairy-free ice cream alternatives made entirely from plant-based ingredients. Vegan ice cream is designed to cater to individuals who follow vegan diets or have lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. It provides an alternative to traditional dairy ice cream by using plant-based ingredients such as nut milks (almond, cashew), coconut milk, soy milk, oat milk, and various sweeteners and flavors to replicate the taste and texture of conventional ice cream.
Market Trends:
• The trend of introducing unique and exotic flavors in vegan ice cream, inspired by global cuisines and natural ingredients, is on the rise.
• Consumers are seeking vegan ice cream products made with clean label ingredients, minimal additives, and recognizable components.
• The trend of adding functional ingredients such as plant-based protein, probiotics, and superfoods to vegan ice cream for added health benefits.
Market Drivers:
• The increasing adoption of plant-based and vegan diets is a significant driver for the demand for vegan ice cream products.
• Consumer interest in healthier dessert alternatives is driving the demand for vegan ice cream made from nutritious ingredients.
• Individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies are seeking dairy-free alternatives, including vegan ice cream.
Market Opportunities:
• The demand for healthier dessert options provides an opportunity to create low-sugar, low-calorie, and nutrient-rich vegan ice cream products.
• The popularity of veganism and plant-based diets is expanding globally, presenting opportunities for vegan ice cream in new markets.
• Collaborating with companies that produce plant-based milk alternatives can lead to innovative and high-quality vegan ice cream products.
Market Challenges:
• Achieving a creamy texture without dairy fats remains a challenge in vegan ice cream production.
• Ensuring that vegan ice cream products match the taste and flavor expectations of traditional dairy ice cream is a persistent challenge.
• High-quality plant-based ingredients can be expensive, affecting the overall production cost and pricing of vegan ice cream.
2023E-2030 Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Ben & Jerry's (United States), Häagen-Dazs (United States), So Delicious (United States), NadaMoo! (United States), Coconut Bliss (United States), Luna & Larry's Coconut Bliss (United States), Tofutti (United States), Almond Dream (United States), Oatly (Sweden), Van Leeuwen (United States), Brave Robot (United States), Nubocha (United States)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Vegan Ice Cream Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Vegan Ice Cream market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Vegan Ice Cream Product Types In-Depth: Nut-Based Ice Creams, Avocado Based Ice Creams, Sorbet, Others)
2023E-2030 Vegan Ice Cream Major Applications/End users: General Consumers, Vegan Communities, Allergy Sufferers, Others
2023E-2030 Vegan Ice Cream Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
