Wiser Wellness Nominated for BBB 2023 Spark Award
Innovative telemedicine startup recognized for strong culture and community valuesBOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiser Wellness, a telemedicine startup focused on integrative health and wellness, is thrilled to announce it has been nominated for the Better Business Bureau's 2023 Spark Award for Culture, Character and Community. The nomination recognizes Wiser Wellness for its innovative business model, strong company culture and community engagement efforts.
The BBB Spark Award program honors remarkable entrepreneurs and new businesses. To be eligible for the award, businesses must have been operating for three years or less or have owners 35 or younger.
Founded in 2021 by co-owners and Montana natives Brittany Wiser and Brandan Lyons, Wiser Wellness leverages technology to connect patients to world-class doctors specializing in alternative medicine, hormone therapies, lifestyle optimization and more. Services are provided quickly and affordably through virtual appointments.
"We are honored to be nominated for this prestigious award. At Wiser Wellness, we are committed to revolutionizing integrative telemedicine with a diverse team united by a shared mission to make personalized care easily accessible. This nomination is a testament to our passionate team and the culture we have built together," said Lyons, who is President & CEO.
The company prides itself on a progressive culture embracing diversity, open communication and community service. Wiser Wellness gives back by assisting underserved groups, creating local jobs and making specialized care accessible through its virtual platform.
As a nominee, Wiser Wellness will be evaluated by an independent panel of judges on criteria related to ethics, culture and community engagement. Final winners will be announced at the Better Business Bureau Spark Awards ceremony on November 2.
"It's an honor to be considered among so many outstanding businesses,” said Wiser, a practicing attorney, entrepreneur and former Miss Montana and Miss Montana USA. “We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact through our services, culture and community commitment." Wiser is also the company’s COO.
To learn more about Wiser Wellness and to book an appointment, visit wiserwellness.com.
