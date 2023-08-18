Document Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Document Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the document analytics market. As per TBRC’s document analytics market forecast, the document analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.22 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 49.6% through the forecast period.

Rising initiatives to digitize content is the significant factor driving the growth of the document analytics market. North America is expected to hold the largest document analytics market share. Major document analytics market leaders include ABBYY, Celaton, Extract, HCL, HyperScience, IBM, Kofax, WorkFusion, Hyland, Datamatics, Automation, AntWorks, Parascript, Infrrd.

Document Analytics Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Solutions, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services
2) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industry Verticals
3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise
4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Document analytics refer to the usage of natural language processing (NLP) to automate repetitive document processing operations or to obtain a better understanding of the documents' content. The document analytics enables users to track when and how much time is spent on each page of the document.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Document Analytics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Document Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Document Analytics Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

