Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Drivers Report For 2023-2032

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data center colocation market size is predicted to reach $110.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

This data center colocation market growth is due to the high cost of an in-house data center. North America region is expected to hold the largest data center colocation market share. Major data center colocation providers include Digital Realty Trust Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Global Switch, Cyxtera Technologies, Equinix Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Data Center Colocation Market Segments

•By Type: Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation

•By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small Scale Enterprise

•By End-User: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global data center colocation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data center colocation refers to a physical location that provides room with sufficient power, cooling, and security to house servers and computer hardware for enterprises. Anything from cabinets to cages to private apartments are included in this capacity. Data center colocation is a method of renting actual office space, network or internet bandwidth, and other services from an existing data center to third parties to set up their own data center.

The Table Of Content For The Data Center Colocation Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Colocation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Center Colocation Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Center Colocation Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

