Distributed Cloud Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Distributed Cloud Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the distributed cloud market. As per TBRC’s distributed cloud market forecast, the distributed cloud market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.73 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.8% through the forecast period.

The adoption of distributed cloud by end-user industries is expected to boost the growth of the distributed cloud market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest distributed cloud market share. Major players in the distributed cloud market include Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., CloudSigma AG, DigitalOcean LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle and Rackspace Technology, Salesforces Inc., VMware Inc., Alphabet (Google Inc.,), Pivotal Inc.

1) By Type: Public-Resource Computing, Volunteer Cloud Computing

2) By Service Type: Data Security, Data Storage, Networking, Autonomy, Other Service Types

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Edge Computing, Content Delivery, Intelligent Transportation, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government and Defence, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

Distributed cloud refers to an architecture where multiple clouds are used to satisfy performance requirements, compliance needs, and edge computing concerns while being centrally managed from the public cloud provider. In a distributed cloud, services are situated or distributed to certain places to minimize latency, and these services benefit from a single, standardized command post across public and private cloud environments.

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Distributed Cloud Market Trends And Strategies

4. Distributed Cloud Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Distributed Cloud Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

