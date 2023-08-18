10-year-old Twin Recording Artists KUMBINED Drop ‘Talk To Me Nice’ Music Video

Gianni and Carlo Sauce TALK TO ME NICE music video

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip hop recording artists and twin brothers Gianni and Carlo Sauce, known as the dynamic musical presence KUMBINED, just dropped the perfect back-to-school gift for music fans. Riding the good vibes of their recent hit “Finer Things,” Atlanta-based KUMBINED is once again rocking the young music scene with “Talk To Me Nice.” The song is now streaming on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Youtube Music, and the music video is available on KUMBINED’s YouTube channel.

While the 10-year-olds may be navigating elementary school, they already command the stage and airwaves with their catchy and uplifting rap and hip hop tunes, appealing to fans of all ages. “Talk To Me Nice,” written by producer and writer Lav, celebrates what it means to reflect confidence and believe in one’s abilities to pursue goals. It drives home the message that family is most important and suggests cutting negative people out of your life who may block your success.

KUMBINED is not just the next kid act. The multi-talented brothers also are actors and budding fashion icons, representing the new generation of pop culture with their creativity and elevated global brand presence. Gianni and Carlo dominate live musical performances, command the screen in television and film projects, and set the bar for innovative fashion. Recent appearances and projects include:
Guest hosts and performers at Dreamfest, which featured Nickelodeon superstar actors Alaya High of “That Girl Lay Lay” and Young Dylan of “Young Dylan.”
Recurring role on the ABC series “Queens,” starring hip hop superstar Eve and R&B superstar sensations Brandy and Naturi Naughton.

KUMBINED is represented by SWITCHBOARDWORLD Management, 404-861-1746, switchboardworld@gmail.com

Learn more about the twins at their Linktree and on Instagram @giannicarlotwins

