Breast Cancer Screening Market is Estimated to Generate a Revenue of US$ 16,340.5 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to rise in revenue from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟒𝟔𝟏.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to US$ 𝟏𝟔,𝟑𝟒𝟎.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Breast cancer is still a major issue for world health due to its rising prevalence and the possibility of disastrous outcomes if not caught early. The need for breast cancer screening has been progressively increasing in recent years due to factors like greater awareness, advancements in screening technology, and government initiatives to promote early diagnosis.
Improved quality of life, more treatment options, and an improvement in the survival rate are all possible results of the early discovery of breast cancer. The market will expand over the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of breast cancer. According to Breastcancer.org, updated in July 2022, 51,400 new instances of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer and 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States. The market is likely to expand over the forecast period due to the increased demand for breast cancer screening tests in developing and developed countries.
In order to improve access to breast cancer screening, particularly for underprivileged groups, governments have created screening programs and legislation. For instance, the most recent Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT scan and 3D Mammography department at Manipal Hospital was opened by Special Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu. The state government of India developed an action plan to guarantee complete cancer screening at the village level. Additionally, the advent of less intrusive and more accurate screening techniques, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), breast ultrasound, and digital mammography has increased the identification of breast cancer.
AI-assisted technology is dominating the global market. For instance, preliminary findings from a Swedish trial published tonight show that Artificial Intelligence can accurately detect 20% more breast tumors from mammograms than conventional screening by radiologists. Businesses on the market are utilizing AI's benefits to enhance medical outcomes. Currently, AI's greatest potential lies in its ability to relieve radiologists of their heavy reading loads.
𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The diagnostic centers segment is the primary end user in the global market. The segment captured over 34.9% of the market's overall revenue in 2022 and is likely to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The rising need for early identification and consultation among patients with breast cancer is one of the main factors influencing the expansion of diagnostic facilities. The availability of diagnostic centers makes them a practical and accessible choice for patients, particularly in urban areas. Nowadays, a lot of diagnostic facilities take part in breast cancer awareness campaigns, working with charities to advance screening initiatives and inform the public about the value of early detection.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America dominated the breast cancer screening market, which is known for its sophisticated healthcare system and extensive breast cancer research programs. By 2031, the region's revenue generation capacity is expected to have increased to over 32.6% from its current level of over 31% market share.
North America stands out as a beacon of innovation and success in the dynamic healthcare scene. Its dominant position is supported by its extensive research initiatives, first-rate medical facilities, and considerable market share in the global fight against breast cancer.
The sad truth is that, behind heart disease, cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality in the US. As a result, the market for breast cancer screening in this nation has seen a large increase in income. According to the American Cancer Society, the US is expected to see 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in 2022 alone. That amounts to a startling daily average of nearly 1,670 deaths.
According to press reports from May 2022, the United States National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) announced financing of more than USD 12.4 million for 20 research initiatives as part of a goal to achieve "zero fatalities from breast cancer" by 2030. Goals to minimize breast cancer are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the region.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
There are several significant companies in the market for breast cancer screening, which is moderately competitive. In terms of market share, a select few significant businesses now dominate the market. Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, General Electric Company, and Hologic Inc. are a few of the major market participants that have sizable market shares in the breast cancer screening market.
A few other smaller firms are anticipated to enter the market and may eventually hold a sizable proportion due to rising public awareness and advancements in screening tests.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Imaging Tests
• Ultrasound
• MRI
• Mammogram
o Film mammography
o Digital mammography
o Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)
• Genetic Tests
• Other screening Tests (Breast Exam, Thermography, Tissue sampling)
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Research Labs
• Cancer Institutes
• Diagnostics Centers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
