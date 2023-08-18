Dr. Jade Malay Chronic Disease Recovery Scholarship Empowers Students to Triumph Over Adversity
The scholarship’s motto is ‘Empowering Futures, Defying Diseases.’PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Jade Malay Chronic Disease Recovery Scholarship, an annual initiative dedicated to supporting students who have persevered through the challenges of chronic illnesses, is pleased to announce it is now open for applications. Founded in honor of Dr. Jade Malay, a trailblazing advocate for chronic disease awareness, this scholarship aims to inspire resilience and recovery in the face of adversity.
At the heart of the scholarship lies a commitment to celebrating stories of triumph and resilience in the face of chronic diseases. Whether personally battling health obstacles or standing by the side of loved ones on their journeys, the scholarship aims to shine a light on those who have turned adversity into motivation.
Dr. Jade Malay, a respected figure in the realm of chronic disease recovery, says, "We believe in the power of resilience and the indomitable human spirit. Through this scholarship, we aim to provide a beacon of hope and support for those who have faced the challenges of chronic illnesses, empowering them to pursue their educational dreams."
At its core, the scholarship will award $1,000 each to two exceptional students pursuing higher education. It is open to high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students of all majors, provided they have a minimum GPA of 2.5 (weighted). Applicants must be currently enrolled or accepted to an accredited institution of higher learning in the USA. International students are also welcome to apply.
Dr. Malay's commitment to empowering patients and her expertise in regenerative medicine have led to her certifications from Bridgeport University, including Mastering Functional Blood Chemistry, Functional Blood Chemistry Analysis, Mastering Brain Neurotransmitters, and Mastering the Thyroid. Additionally, she is the author of three influential books, The Thyroid Revolution, Out of the Oblivion - The 6 Pillars to Reversing Cognitive Decline, and Free Yourself and Change Your Life Today - How You Can Finally Reverse Your Type 2 Diabetes.
Applications for the Dr. Jade Malay Chronic Disease Recovery Scholarship can be submitted by April 22nd, 2024 at www.drjademalaychronicdiseaserecoveryscholarship.com.
About Dr. Jade Malay Chronic Disease Recovery Scholarship
The Dr. Jade Malay Chronic Disease Recovery Scholarship is dedicated to celebrating and supporting students who have triumphed over the challenges of chronic illnesses. Founded by Dr. Jade Malay, an advocate for chronic disease awareness, the scholarship aims to empower individuals to turn adversity into motivation as they pursue their educational dreams.
Dr. Jade Malay
Dr. Jade Malay Chronic Disease Recovery Scholarship
drjademalaycdrscholarship@gmail.com