Black Business Association presents Black Business Day Empowerment Fair

LEFT TO RIGHT: Black Business Association President & CEO Sarah R. Harris, L.A. City Councilwoman Heather Hutt (CD10), L.A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell (D2), Delphine D. Pruitt, Vice President, Business Access Advisor at U.S. Bank, and 102.3 FM KJ

L.A. City Councilwoman Heather Hutt to present City of LA "Black Business Day" Proclamation at Black Business Association Black Business Day Empowerment Fair.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with U.S. Bank, KJLH 102.3 FM, L.A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Supervisorial District 2, and L.A. City Councilwoman Heather Hutt, Council District 10, the Black Business Association is excited to host a celebration of achievement, resilience, and community collaboration is set to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, as the city of Los Angeles comes together to mark the annual Black Business Day. This special event, taking place outside Harold & Belle’s restaurant, located at 2920 W Jefferson Blvd, will shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of Black-owned businesses and provide a platform for empowerment, networking, and business growth. Black Business Day, first recognized 37 years ago by Mayor Tom Bradley, is an annual celebration that coincides with National Black Business Month. The event serves as a tribute to the achievements of Black entrepreneurs and business leaders while offering attendees valuable resources, networking opportunities, and a day filled with engaging activities. Organized by the Black Business Association (BBA) and its president & CEO, Sarah R. Harris, this event thrives on community collaboration. The BBA has joined forces with local municipalities, corporate partners, community leaders, local businesses, and the media to create a day that underscores unity and progress.

Event Details:

What: Black Business Day Empowerment Fair 2023

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 | Time: 12pm – 6pm

Where: Outside Harold & Belle’s, 2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018

Event Schedule (Tentative):

• 12:00 PM: Event Opens with DJ/Music, Food Truck, and Business Resource Fair

• 2:00 PM: Program Segment featuring –

o KJLH Radio Personality Tammi Mac Hosts

o L.A. Councilwoman Heather Hutt presents “Black Business Day” Proclamation

o Presenting Sponsor, Delphine D. Pruitt, Vice President, Business Access Advisor at U.S. Bank

o Business Spotlights on Harold & Belle’s with owners Ryan and Jessica Legaux; and Prosperity Market with owners Kara Still and Carmen Dianne

o Business Resource Fair Spotlights on: U.S. Bank Business Diversity Lending Program, Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Internal Services Department, County of Los Angeles, Doing Business with Los Angeles County, Public Works, Los Angeles County, Delete the Divide, Bet Tzedek/Public Counsel (Legal Assistance for small businesses), Inclusive Action (Street Vending resources), Taskforce, Inc. (Shop Local Campaign), Chase Minority Entrepreneurship Mentoring Program, Southern California Gas Co., PCR Business Finance, Vermont Slauson EDC, and ADP

• 4:00 PM: Continue with DJ/Music, Food Truck, and Business Resource Fair Booths

• 6:00 PM: Event Concludes

About the Black Business Association (BBA):

Founded in 1970, the Black Business Association (BBA), headquartered in Los Angeles, the oldest active ethnic business organization in the state of California, has been committed to ensuring that Black and other disadvantaged businesses benefit from our advocacy efforts to impact, improve, and implement policy that improves access to contracting and procurement opportunities with the public and private sector, in addition to providing access to financial resources. The BBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

For more event details or to learn more about the Black Business Association, please visit www.bbala.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Harris, President & CEO - (323) 445-6745 | sharris@bbala.org

###

Black Business Day Empowerment Fair 2023