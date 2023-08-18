Halal Meat Market Is Booming Worldwide with Arman Group, Barra Mansa, Casino
The Latest Released Halal Meat market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Halal Meat market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Halal Meat market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Al Islami Foods (United Arab Emirates), Arman Group (Saudi Arabia), Barra Mansa (Brazil), Casino (France), China Haoyue Group (China), Cleone Foods (United kingdom), Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food (China), Isla Delice (France), Khazan Meat Factory (Kuwait), Nema Foods (United States)
Definition:
Halal is an Arabic for permissible and halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Quran. The Islamic form of slaughtering animals or poultry contains killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. According to Islamic traditions, before being slaughtered, God's name should be pronounced over the meat as a show of appreciation and then an animal is killed in one swift cut to its throat to confirm its blood is drained from its body. This is because traditions state that blood can be dangerous to the human body and should therefore be avoided.
Market Trends:
• Government Initiatives towards Food Quality Certification Scheme
• Increasing Improvement in Supply Chain in Retail Sector
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Muslim Population and Their Substantially Increasing Expenditure on Food
• Increasing Awareness of Muslim Consumers on Their Religious Obligations
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Acceptance among Non-Muslim Consumers
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Halal Meat Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Halal Meat
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Al Islami Foods (United Arab Emirates), Arman Group (Saudi Arabia), Barra Mansa (Brazil), Casino (France), China Haoyue Group (China), Cleone Foods (United kingdom), Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food (China), Isla Delice (France), Khazan Meat Factory (Kuwait), Nema Foods (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Halal Meat Market Study Table of Content
Halal Meat Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Poultry, Mutton, Beef, Others] in 2023
Halal Meat Market by Application/End Users
Global Halal Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Halal Meat Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Halal Meat (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
