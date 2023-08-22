Vistatec Awarded Marketing Department of the Year Award at the 20th Annual International Business Awards

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vistatec Marketing Department has been awarded the Marketing Department of the Year Award at the 20th Annual International Business Awards.

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in various categories. This year’s competition also featured several new categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ achievements in sustainability initiatives.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy, on Friday, 13 October.

“We are delighted to have been awarded Marketing Department of the Year, helping to showcase our global reach and international efforts,” says Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Vistatec.

As a provider of Global Content Solutions to many of the world’s leading brands, Vistatec is a recognized leader in the localization industry, supporting brands through their global expansion and engaging content delivery.

Some of the judges' comments included the following:

"Congratulations to the team. Great performance, and your multimedia knowledge is outstanding. Well done."

"You guys are amazing! Your projects are creative, and the implementation is really good. Congratulations, and keep up the good work!"

"The Marketing Department's achievements are unique and significant, setting Vistatec apart from its competitors and establishing it as a preferred language provider for major global brands."

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said IBA/Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on October 13.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



About Vistatec

Vistatec has been helping the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading global content solutions providers. Vistatec is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.