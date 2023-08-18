Plentific Launches New Solution Enabling Seamless Compliance Management

Compliance Management Solution Dashboard

The expanded offering will help housing providers to streamline their building safety and compliance processes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plentific, the UK’s fastest-growing proptech company, has announced the launch of its Compliance Management Solution. This latest innovation will allow housing providers to track all areas of compliance in one robust, configurable and secure platform.

Plentific empowers housing providers to gain control over their property management processes. Its platform consisting of a software-as-a-service solution and a contractor marketplace brings together people, systems and operations across key repair, maintenance and compliance processes while providing actionable insights.

Compliance is a tenuous process with operational inefficiencies causing headaches for housing providers. The lack of accurate performance metrics across building safety measures makes it challenging to identify compliance areas requiring attention, and the difficulty of this only increases with the size of the property portfolio. Plentific’s Compliance Management Solution allows clients to easily manage and minimise risks through a real-time dashboard. From inspections, renewals and reporting to invoices and payments, providers can easily track and evidence their compliance. The solution provides real-time data on building safety across the board, digitalising strenuous processes and converging vast amounts of data in one place.

Compliance is monitored using a percentage score to identify areas requiring action. Clients can then log urgent compliance breaches, prioritise based on risk, and mobilise pre-vetted, certified contractors. This enables housing providers to stay compliant across all aspects of building safety, including Fire Safety, Gas Safety, Electrical Safety, Lift Safety and Water Safety. Plentific offers customisable templates which allow clients to control and monitor compliance to meet their individual needs, such as Damp and Mould and Smoke Alarm Checks.

Cem Savas, Co-Founder and CEO of Plentific, said:

“In an ever-changing industry and increased period of regulatory scrutiny, social housing providers must stay compliant with legal obligations to keep their residents safe, and the best way to do this is to utilise the right technology to track all areas of compliance.”

“Our Compliance Management Solution puts safety at the forefront and ensures clients have a complete overview of inspections, required repairs and renewals. Having data in one place is crucial to streamlining the process. I'm excited to see how clients adopt this solution to automate complex processes and improve compliance adherence and resident safety.”

About Plentific

Plentific is pioneering real-time property operations for real-world impact. Its end-to-end solution seamlessly connects owners, operators, service providers and tenants on a single platform with a clear goal: to make operations simpler, faster and more efficient. By working with clients to reduce operational costs, unlock revenue, increase tenant satisfaction and remain compliant, Plentific empowers its clients with data-driven insights that drive action.

Plentific is dedicated to building stronger communities where people can thrive, with its growing network of 1 million + properties and 20,000 service providers worldwide. This year Plentific joined the National Housing Federation’s list of preferred technology partners and was listed in the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies as the UK’s fastest growing proptech.